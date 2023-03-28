For people whose families haven’t been impacted by autism, something as simple as going to the grocery store or getting a haircut can often be an afterthought.
For those who have been touched by autism, having someone like Jenna Matzinger, Angie Ortiz and Pedro Reyes understand the challenges can be a game-changer.
Matzinger and Ortiz co-own Insta-Glam Hair and Nails Salon in Selinsgrove. A few times a year, including this past weekend, they closed their shop to regular customers and open the shop only to customers with special needs. The scene from the typically bouncy salon is altered for effect: No music funnels through the salon’s speakers, the television is only on when it will help soothe a customer and lights can be dimmed as well.
It is all to create as comfortable an environment as possible for families. The feeling of watching a child sit for a haircut, a chore on most days, can be overwhelming.
Amy Kleman watched in awe and with gratitude as her 7-year-old son, Jason, let Pedro Reyes cut his hair Saturday afternoon.
“I don’t know what’s happening. This is the first time he’s sat in a chair,” Amy Kleman said as her 7-year-old son got a trim on Saturday. “Getting his hair cut usually takes 1 1/2 hours and usually everybody’s in tears and sweating at the end.”
Most would take that for granted. For Kleman, her son only gets his hair cut a few times a year because the experience can be traumatic.
“He’s nervous. It’s a sensory overload. It’s a game-changer for us. I don’t want every experience for him to be scary or overwhelming,” she said.
The practice does present challenges, which the stylists are more than willing to accommodate, Reyes said. One customer needs to sit on the floor, rather than the barber’s chair.
“You have to practice,” Matzinger said. “The more you do it, the better it will get.”
The more outreach like this across our region, the better we can help our friends, family and neighbors and the daily challenges they face.
The salon will host another event for special needs customers on April 29. For an appointment, call 570-884-8211.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.