Even as Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent in June — the lowest since June 2019 — many state employers are still struggling to find workers to fill thousands of positions in countless industries. The reasons are many, but those we have heard before.
Recent data from Pennsylvania’s Independent Fiscal Office now estimate that 120,000 potential workers have left the job market over a three-year window from May 2019 to May 2022. The issues that have led to the shrinking workforce include access to child care coupled with an increase in homeschooling, higher employee wages, flexible schedules and workspaces, tuition incentives and professional development, cross-training in office settings and on manufacturing floors, consolidated shifts and investments in automation.
Adding to the workforce dilemma is also an aging population.
Flexibility remains an important requirement for workers, increasing over the last two years of remote working. Over the past two-plus years, more and more people started to work from home and enjoyed the freedom it offers. That work-from-home option, coupled with a growing number of school-aged children sliding into remote learning options has also forced more caregivers to seek options that offer at-home work options.
According to the report, enrollment in public and private brick-and-mortar schools dipped by approximately 56,000 students after the onset of COVID-19. Many of those students — a combined 35,600 more — were either enrolled in cyber-charter schools or undergoing homeschooling, likely pulling more workers away from their jobs.
“We saw this coming well before the pandemic,” Susan Whisler, director of the Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board said of the labor force shortage. “I think what the pandemic did was to speed up the clock.”
Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of the Montour County-based DRIVE, said it’s not time to panic, but noted “it is going to take creative solutions,” to fill the labor force.
Many of those creative solutions surround child care and wages. Access to high quality child care remains an issue across the region and in a lot of portions of the commonwealth. A lack of available care has forced some workers from the labor market.
Investing in early learning education has a tremendous impact on the children who have access to the programs. It can also have a significant impact on families, allowing parents to return to work or find other jobs after finding a solution to child care worries.
Other ways to lift the number of workers are increased workforce development and more investment in employees, including higher wages.
There is no one solution to solve all the problems, but acknowledging there is one is a good first step.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.