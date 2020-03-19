Let me tell you why this election is very important.
If you want freedom of speech and the right to own a gun; If you want the right to be a Christian and worship the God of Issac and Jacob; If you want to keep illegal immigrants out of this country, then vote for Donald Trump.
If we let every immigrant into this country our Social Security and Medicare will be in jeopardy. The taxpayers will have to house them, feed them, give them medical care, all free of charge. Our government is already in debt. No money for Veterans and people with disabilities.
There is a coup to get Joe Biden elected. Everyone that has dropped out of the race is backing him. This is being done for a Democratic government to take over.
I know President Trump is not perfect, no one is. President Trump wants us to keep our rights as a citizen of the United States of America. They have already tried to oust him by accusing him of collaboration with Russia to fix the election in his favor. Then they tried to impeach him, costing the taxpayers millions of dollars.
President Trump has made progress for this country. Let’s not defeat what he has already done by voting for people that want to undo that.
Vicious people, do vicious acts to get their own way and what they want. That’s the wrong party to vote for. Vote for Trump. Let him finish cleaning up this government.
Jacqueline Lilley,
Lewisburg