Add another layer to the disappointment schools around the country are facing as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc with the nation’s educational systems.
The Associated Press reported last week that school districts across the U.S. are pulling the plug on distance learning with weeks to go in the school year, “citing familiar reasons. It’s too stressful, the lack of devices and internet access is too much to overcome, and what students get from it just isn’t worth the struggle.”
We would argue any bit of education districts are able to provide helps. We understand we have entered the window where school winds down — Andrew McEachin, an education policy researcher at RAND Corp. said the final three weeks of school are traditionally “not prime instructional time.” This year, more than ever, it’s important to teach to the final bell in some capacity.
“I think the biggest thing about cutting a school year short is not what it does on average, but what it does on equity,” McEachin said. “Even if school isn’t working as well as we want it to be, that may be the best access low-income students have to learning.”
If students are able to return to school in the fall — and that remains a significant if right now — they will have been out of the physical classroom for nearly six months.
That is an eternity.
The younger the student, the more the gaps are going to need to be filled. Imagine the basic education skills a 5-year-old kindergarten student misses over the final 50 days of the school. It’s immense.
The older the student, the greater the ability to learn on their own. Fortunately, many have already created a strong foundation from which to build.
Teachers have struggled to find a way to connect with students. Students of all ages, but particularly elementary-school age students, have difficulty learning on their own. We all would at that age. Consider the balancing act parents are managing, many working from home while double- and triple-checking to make sure their kids’ online assignments are done correctly.
Students thrust into these new learning patterns might not view the experience through a prism of learning, but rather reaching a finish line each day. Get the work done, and get out.
Clearly the education and the experience aren’t the same. Kids aren’t learning on the same level or pace they were in February. It’s no one’s fault. It’s where we are right now.
“I believe no matter what we do online, we can never replicate the holistic learning process that daily face to face hands-on learning in public classrooms produces,” Line Mountain superintendent Dave Campbell said when state schools were shut down for in-person instruction. “Online resources are an additional tool we have been using to supplement and enrich classroom learning for years. I do not believe these tools are meant to replace this classroom instruction.”
Campbell is right.
But that doesn’t mean we should just shut it down.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.