In many Pennsylvania cities, fire and police protection is provided by full-time paid professionals.
In many rural areas in Pennsylvania, fire protection is provided by community fire companies with unpaid volunteer firefighters.
Unfortunately, many of these unpaid volunteer firefighters are getting older and are retiring, and the younger generations are not replacing them in sufficient numbers.
The problem with the police protection in rural areas provided by the Pennsylvania State Police is that the location of the police barracks requires extra time to respond to an emergency requiring investigation or protection immediately.
What is the solution to these problems? The solution to the problem of the lack of volunteers for fire protection in rural areas is paid full-time professional firefighters funded by a tax increase at the county level. In effect, it means that the county is taking over the responsibility for providing fire protection.
The solution for the problem of police protection in rural areas responding quickly to an emergency when it is at a distant location from the state police barracks can be solved by having full-time police professionals stationed at various locations throughout the county and funded by county taxes. Yes, it means that the county is taking responsibility for providing some police protection.
A task force of professionals including the state police for police protection, should be appointed to study both of these problems and make recommendations for implementing solutions.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove