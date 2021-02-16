Firearm sales hit a record high in 2020 and the United States is facing an ammunition shortage. There are several reasons for panic buying:
1. Concern that President Biden will take our guns. Wayne Pierce, executive vice president of the N.R.A. suggested this decades earlier. We are waiting.
2. Fear of losing our Second Amendment right to bear arms. We have come a long way from muskets.
3. With the country politically divided to the extreme, there are folks who believe we may have a civil war revolution coup. We experienced a coup attempt on Jan. 6 at our nation’s Capitol with approval and encouragement from former President Trump.
Welcome to the new America.
William Albertson,
Milton