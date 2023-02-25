Recently Dr. Stephen Ragusea wrote a letter (Feb. 18) decrying firearms violence in the United States. It was filled with the usual inaccuracies we’ve come to expect. First, the average citizen doesn’t own automatic weapons. However they can own them after going through a raft of permits, background checks, and paperwork, but the biggest impediment is, the average automatic weapon costs about $400 to $2,000. Citizens can own tanks, cannons, other military equipment if they have the money.
Second, there are enough laws on the books to meet his demands. They just aren’t enforced. Many of the cities with the highest murder rates have the lowest prosecution rates of felons with firearms.
Third, in a free society, there are going to be people who misuse our freedoms, whether it be alcohol, cars, fire, internet, even education.
Fourth, the third leading cause of death in this country, according to a 2016 Johns Hopkins University study, is caused by the medical profession.
Yes, his profession kills about 250,000 people a year, according to the study’s estimates. Maybe your energy should be directed toward cleaning up your own profession. Think about what the real number would be if all the deaths were reported. I watched a series on TV about serial killers in the medical profession. Many of these killers were shunted from one facility to another without notifying each other of their suspicions.
Like gun owners, most people in the medical profession are fantastic, dedicated people. How would you feel if every person in the profession was punished because of a few? After all, it would be common sense, wouldn’t it? We can hardly allow all these deaths without more rules and regulations. It should be easy as the Founding Fathers had written nothing supporting the medical profession as they did on the ownership of firearms. Thomas Jefferson advocated daily walks with a firearm, not his doctor.
As a wise man once said, “Physician heal thyself.”
William J. Folk,
McClure