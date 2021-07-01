At least 18 people were killed and 15,600 people were treated in hospital emergency departments across the nation last year for injuries caused by fireworks.
As we prepare to begin one of America’s most festive holiday weekends, these 2020 statistics released Tuesday by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) serve as clear warning to follow all safety recommendations when setting off fireworks.
“These tragic deaths and injuries are reminders of just how dangerous fireworks can be,” said Robert Adler, acting chairman of the CPSC.
The new CPSC report finds a 50 percent increase in deaths and injuries from fireworks-related incidents in 2020, compared to 2019, an increase attributed, in part, to the cancellation of many public fireworks displays last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic and increase in the number of people who used fireworks at home. The report also notes that among the 18 fatalities, eight of the victims had used alcohol or drugs prior to the accidents.
The largest spike in emergency room visits involved young adults, ages 20 to 24, compared with any age group in 2019.
Firecrackers were the biggest source of ER-treated injuries, followed by sparklers. Most of the injuries — 30 percent — involved fingers and hands, followed by the head, face and ears, 22 percent, and eyes, 15 percent. Burns were the most common fireworks-related injuries treated at emergency departments.
State lawmakers revised the Pennsylvania fireworks law in 2017, allowing for the sale and purchase of “Class C” or “consumer-grade” fireworks. These include Roman candles, bottle rockets or similar items that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material.
“Display fireworks,” which are classified as devices containing more than 130 milligrams of explosive materials and professional-grade aerial shells, containing more than 60 grams of pyrotechnic compositions, can be used only by certified professionals who have obtained a permit from the municipality where the display is scheduled.
Consumer-grade fireworks can be purchased and used by those over the age of 18, but there are restrictions.
Safety tips offered by the National Council on Fireworks Safety include:
n All fireworks activities should be under the supervision of an adult. Never allow children to light fireworks.
n Wear safety glasses.
n Light one firework at a time then quickly move away.
n Use all fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from all buildings and vehicles.
n Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes then soak in a bucket of water.
n Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.
n Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and placing them in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
Remember, by following all these laws and recommendations, we help ensure that our families and friends enjoy a happy and safe Fourth of July weekend.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital editor Dave Hilliard.