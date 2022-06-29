They are words that can not be repeated too many times throughout the July 4th holiday season — “Be super careful with fireworks.”
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported Tuesday that there has been a “significant upward trend” in fireworks-related injuries in the past 15 years. Between 2006 and 2021, injuries caused by fireworks increased 25 percent across the nation, the commission reports.
Last year, at least nine people were killed and an estimated 11,500 people were injured in incidents involving fireworks, the CPSC reported this week.
“It’s imperative that consumers know the risks involved in using fireworks so injuries and tragedies can be prevented,” said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. “The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch the professional displays,” he said.
Six of the nine deaths last year were associated with misuse of fireworks. One death was caused by a mortar launch malfunction and two resulted from unknown circumstances, according to the most recent CPSC report.
A total of 11,500 people were treated for fireworks injuries in hospital emergency rooms last year, down from a high of 15,600 in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many public displays were canceled.
The highest number of injuries involved young adults, ages 20 to 24, and most of the injuries involved hands, fingers, head, face and ears. About 32 percent of the emergency department fireworks injuries were burns.
State lawmakers revised the Pennsylvania fireworks law in 2017, allowing for the sale and purchase of “Class C” or “consumer-grade” fireworks. These include Roman candles, bottle rockets or similar items that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material.
“Display fireworks,” which are classified as devices containing more than 130 milligrams of explosive materials and professional-grade aerial shells, containing more than 60 grams of pyrotechnic compositions, can be used only by certified professionals who have obtained a permit from the municipality where the display is scheduled.
Safety tips offered by the National Council on Fireworks Safety and CPSC include:
n All fireworks activities should be under the supervision of an adult. Never allow children to light fireworks.
n Wear safety glasses.
n Light one firework at a time then quickly move away.
n Use all fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from all buildings and vehicles.
n Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.
n Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes then soak in a bucket of water.
n Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.
n Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and placing them in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
Remember, by following all of these laws and recommendations, we help ensure that our families and friends enjoy a happy and safe Fourth of July holiday weekend.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.