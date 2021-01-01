Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Areas of freezing rain possible early. Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.