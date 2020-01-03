Pennsylvania’s Departement of Conservation and Natural Resources hosted the state’s First Day Hikes at State Parks on New Year’s Day as a way to promote a healthy start to 2020. The promotion was a success in more ways than one.
Dozens of hikers marched through the expanses of Raymond B. Winter State Park in Union County on Wednesday, soaking in the crisp, cold air while also enjoying one of the Valley’s best natural resources.
Not to be lost in the shuffle of the push for a healthier Valley, these hikes also serve as a way to promote Pennsyvania’s State Parks and others like it across the country. According to DCNR, the First Day Hikes are organized by the National Association of State Park Directors to “promote both healthy lifestyles throughout the year and year-round recreation at state parks.” All 50 states have sponsored First Day Hikes since 2012.
“America’s state parks are stunning year-round, but there’s nothing quite like a First Day Hike to really take in the great outdoors and kick off the New Year in a healthy way,” said National Association of State Park Directors President Linda Lanterman. On New Year’s Day 2019, more than 800 people participated in Pennsylvania’s First Day Hikes, DCNR officials said.
At R.B. Winter, hikers ranging from 1 to 95 years old went on the guided trail walk to kick off the new year. They took part in one of 45 hikes throughout the state on Wednesday. The number of hikers who hit the paths at R.B. Winter was a surprise even to park manager Mike Crowley. “I had no idea there would be this many people,” he said. “I expected a handful.”
Across the country, there are state and national parks that demand our attention. These represent sanctuary for animals and can — and maybe should — present an escape from today’s connected world. These parks include nearby R.B. Winter and Bald Eagle state parks. Many have historic significance — Valley Forge — and others publicly preserve battlefields like Gettysburg. Several are within driving distance, easily accessible for a day trip.
They offer everything from an educational trip to an outdoor adventure to some simple, quiet downtime.
As we start a new year, a first-day hike is a good idea. Let it also serve as a reminder to take advantage of these sites for their intended purpose: To be an outlet for the people every day of the year.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.