Far too often, first responders serving with police, fire department and medical teams do not receive the recognition they deserve for their life-saving work.
So it was great to see nine first responders receive Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Life Saving Medals this week for saving the lives of two people and evacuating five others from a burning building along Buffalo Road near Lewisburg at 1:21 a.m. on Feb. 19.
William Cameron Engine Company Chief James Blount III presented the medals Tuesday in Lewisburg.
“All the personnel worked together flawlessly,” Blount said. “All their training kicked in. They did everything they had to do to perfection to ensure that they had a very successful outcome.”
Receiving the honors were firefighters Lt. Broc Smith and Lt. T.J. Mocniak, paramedics Ryan Funk and Michael Poust, emergency medical technicians Dylan Mattison, Dale Schrader and Justin Blount and Buffalo Valley Police Officers Cpl. Travis Burrows and Patrolman Caleb Gehman.
The fire occurred during the early morning hours of Feb. 19 at Twin Oak Apartments, 735 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
“When the units arrived, the police officers went to the third floor and found the apartment the individuals were trapped in,” the fire chief said. “The apartment was locked at that time of the morning, They forced entry and instantly encountered high heat conditions as well as very thick smoke. The officers pulled the door shut to slow down the flow of the fire and keep the smoke down as they evacuated the surrounding apartments.
At about the same time, rescue personnel spotted the two residents of the apartment. “They were out the open window, trying to breathe, black smoke going good,” Burrows said.
Smith and Burrows climbed ladders and helped the two residents from the third-floor window while other first responders fought the fire and evacuated the neighboring apartments. The residents were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening burns and smoke inhalation.
This is just one of many life-saving acts carried out every day by area first responders, including rescues from vehicle crashes, medical emergencies, accidents, crimes, fires and severe weather events, among many others.
“It’s my job,” firefighter Smith told us. “There’s always fear. Every call you go on, there’s always a fear.”
First responders do amazing work, often amid difficult or dangerous circumstances.
Their efforts warrant full appreciation every day from the people they serve.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.