Before the pandemic, The Washington Post noted something interesting: Fiscal conservatives were touting renewed investment in schools and education. States like Arizona and Oklahoma had cut funding for education but realized that populism meant concern for families, neighborhoods, including teacher salaries. This was before the pandemic changed the landscape for education, but some fiscal conservatives like Frederick M. Hess of National Affairs magazine made the point that too many conservatives express what they are against instead of what they support.
Hess writes: “Education is about preparing youth to become responsible citizens, instilling them with our culture and our shared history, and equipping them to live as free and productive adults. ‘Responsibility,’ ‘community,’ and ‘self-determination,’ then, should be the watchwords of a coherent, positive vision of education reform. Such a charge suits both a classically liberal and a more populist conservatism, and also resonates with parents and educators alike.”
Notice that culture war issues like teaching content about racism, bathroom gender issues, or banning books is not what this kind of conservative viewpoint is looking toward. Our youth need support to act responsibly, to make good choices, and to have good training to be productive citizens of a community of which they feel a part.
I didn’t grow up Pennsylvania, but some qualities of living here for almost two decades have left a big impression on me. Here is a great sense of continuity. The adults I know who have returned to central PA have come back because they made a home here as good as anywhere else they have lived as transplants, with strong roots here. The communities I see have a self-determined streak to take care of their own — volunteerism, fundraising, local help for local families in need. These families often go back for generations. The love of the land and its landscape resonates deeply with me.
How do we look on paper? In rankings by the Opportunity Index, an annual report developed by Opportunity Nation and sponsors like Prudential Insurance and Price Waterhouse and Coopers & Lybrand, Pennsylvania ranks in the 29th percentile in educational attainment, and ranking in education quality just below Florida and just above Michigan, 22nd out of the 50 U.S. states. In terms of economic opportunity, we rank in the 51.9 percentile out of 100, with less broadband capacity, 12.5% of families in poverty, and an unemployment rate higher than the national average. We have less health insurance coverage and more deaths related to alcohol, drug abuse, and suicide than the national average. As explained in the “State Rankings” page of the study, the Opportunity Index finds that negative indicators in Community, Health, and Economy correlate with youth disconnection, poverty, incarceration, and few opportunities for higher education.
When we talk education, many fiscal conservatives look at short-term gain like lower property taxes but not at investments in citizenship, responsibility, and self-determination. Schooling is an engine of social capital, not one only of private advantage, but correlated with a number of desirable outcomes: Improved health, marriage stability, and earnings, writes sociologist Lauren Schudde. She reports advantages like these aggregate to the community when citizens with options for education see returns to their communities, including lower use of public assistance, less crime and incarceration, and greater civic participation. “Research suggests that public investments in higher education are ultimately paid back by the increase in sales, property, and state income taxes — individuals reinvest their increased earnings — up to fourfold,” improving the economic growth and health of communities.
We deserve long-term investment as we consider ourselves in the counties of the Susquehanna as a region, not as separate communities competing for resources but in creating and adding value through apprenticeships, non-degree programs, training partnerships and more. Any reasonable fiscal conservative would want to invest in long-term gain. As conservative Hess writes, “It is past time for conservatives to broaden an opportunity agenda that has too often suffered for being pinched, narrow, and ultimately unpersuasive.” Education is not about culture war; it is about economic advantage and overcoming the limits to our area’s growth.
S.E. Gilman, who lives in Monroe Township, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens and academia.