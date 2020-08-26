Sunbury officials were right to pull the plug on Monday’s public meeting when it quickly became apparent public participation was unlikely.
The same city officials should also go out of their way to make sure it doesn’t happen again. All entities across the Valley conducting similar meetings should take note, too.
City officials said they were embarrassed by the technical failure. Within moments of the meeting starting, officials were notified by members of the public watching online that they could not hear councilmembers speaking.
Nearly all public meetings over the past five and a half months have been done remotely. Most have been successful, but some have had minor glitches. We understand glitches happen. During the day yesterday, the first day many colleges and school districts started remote learning, Zoom, the popular video conferencing app, was partially offline.
We also know that these meetings are the only access most members of the public take advantage of, so it’s critical these outlets work.
The good news was Sunbury officials were aware there was a potential problem earlier in the day and ran a test. That test seemed to work, but when the meeting went live, members of the public said they were unable to hear.
“We need to figure this out and never have anything like this happen again,” councilman Josh Brosious said. “We wasted residents’ time and we wasted resources when we should have had a backup plan. We need to find an outside venue where people can be socially distanced or we need to have alternative ways than just relying on one way only to view our meetings.”
If elected officials are going to continue digital meetings — and in the current climate that seems likely — then everything must work or backups must be immediately available. Access and agendas must be available in advance. The public must have the opportunity to comment and to hear other comments.
We are far enough into this pandemic to have worked out the glitches. If not, then find a way to hold public meetings in person with strict social distancing guidelines in place.
Sunbury officials recognize how vital access is, which is why they stopped the meeting. The time between Monday’s issues and the next meeting on Sept. 14 should be spent creating viable backups.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.