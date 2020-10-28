As secretary for the Snyder County Democratic Committee, I would like to officially endorse our Chair, Michelle Siegel, for the 29th PA State Senate.
Her Bill of Rights outlines things that rural Pennsylvanians need to have equal access to opportunities that cities regularly enjoy. These include access to health care, protection of farmland, and access to workers protections. She will be the best candidate to represent us in Harrisburg because she understands what it is like to be a part of rural Pennsylvania.
Michelle is a committed member of the community and advocates for farmers, the Constitution, and clean air and water. So, please consider voting for Michelle to assist in fixing rural Pennsylvania.
Tina Burgess,
Selinsgrove