Count colleges and universities among entities facing unknown futures and uncertain timetables for dealing with the novel coronavirus impacting the globe.
Schools throughout the country shut down along with most of the nation in mid-March. They would be winding down classes and jumping into finals in the next few weeks before graduation in mid-May.
Instead, Bloomsburg and Susquehanna universities’ graduations have been moved to August. Bucknell’s has been moved to July. We hope those celebrations will take place when conditions allow.
In the meantime, school officials are focused on the next classes entering their institutions, remaining as flexible as possible to allow students and their parents to work out logistics, both personal and financial.
Late spring is when high school seniors are finalizing plans for what’s next, parents are setting up loans or scholarships and financing is being worked out. Right now, no one really knows what the next few months will be like. Penn State has pushed back all of its in-person classes through the summer
Carnegie Dartlet, a higher education research and marketing firm, surveyed nearly 5,000 high school seniors and two-thirds said a May 1 commitment deadline wasn’t realistic. Nearly half of the respondents said they would choose a school without an actual visit.
As states have evolved into remote learning, many high schools have instituted pass/fail grading to end the current school year. Kevin Mathes, dean of admissions at Bucknell, said that won’t deter admission for students, but it has played a role in recruitment.
“This is an odd year and we’re not sure how it’s going to play out,” he said.
Bloomsburg and Susquehanna universities pushed back commitment deadlines to June 1 for prospective students to pay deposits for fall. Bucknell’s deadline is still May 1 but the university is granting extensions if requested.
In the meantime, universities are smartly finding ways to virtually connect with students who have already decided to become part of the Class of 2024, as well as with those still searching.
There are now virtual visits to guide prospective students and their families to learn about respective academics, amenities and culture, especially for those who’ve never visited campus in person.
Bucknell created a digital network, Bison to Bison, to connect admitted students and their families with university faculty and current students. Susquehanna University’s YouTube channel has videos tailored for incoming students to learn more about the campus.
In these uncertain times, schools are making the right moves by using all the tools in their toolbox to ensure their next wave of students will be prepared when they arrive on campus, whenever that may be.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.