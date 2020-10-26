Danville Area School District continues to be among the Valley’s most proactive districts when it comes to handling the novel coronavirus and educating its students.
The latest outreach comes in the form of high school officials making more space available for high school students on days when they are supposed to be studying virtually.
After several students tested positive for COVID-19 a few days into the new school year, district officials quickly transitioned high school schedules, creating a staggered schedule to reduce the number of students in the school each day. Since early September, high school students have been attending class in person every other day based on last names while studying remotely on the off-days.
They tried it for a few weeks and have extended the practice until at least the end of November. The district has continued the staggered schedule while the county has maintained a level of substantial transmission over the past three weeks, one of the metrics the state Departments of Education and Health use to recommend schools go remote.
So far, so good at Danville. There have been no new positive COVID tests in the high school since the first week.
School officials clearly understand students are missing something by not spending as much time in school as usual. For some, it’s access to high-speed internet. For others, it’s additional help.
Now the district will make space available to students in need of supervision or WiFi during virtual days of its new hybrid learning system.
“We are aware that some students need to be in a school setting during their virtual days,” principal Jeremy Winn said this week.
There are some rural areas of the district where access to high-speed connectivity is unavailable. This move closes that loophole at a time when the push for more connectivity continues to be a top priority.
Students must sign up the day before attending in-person, then stay all day — 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Teachers and counselors can visit the students in the auditorium, but students cannot seek out teachers in the school building. Social distancing and masking are required.
Even before the school year started, we stressed to Valley school districts that flexibility and adaptability were going to be key. Valley schools have shown that resilience to make sure students are educated as effectively and efficiently as possible.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.