Valley church leaders say their houses of worship have evolved over the last three years. So while in-person attendance may be down, they are confident their message is reaching more people than ever.
The emergence of COVID-19 in early 2020 shuttered most churches for worship, forcing many to expand already existing online options or create new outlets to reach churchgoers.
Pastor Dietmar Plajer of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Selinsgrove said his outreach has become “a more hybrid church.”
According to the Evangelical Christian polling firm, The Barna Group, church attendance by older Americans fell during the pandemic from 31 percent in 2020 to 25 percent in 2022.
Since 2019, church attendance by millennials and Gen Xers — people between the ages of 23 and 57 — has been on the rise, Barna research found.
People of all ages are using the tools at their fingertips to “attend” church virtually if they are still uncomfortable sitting in a larger sanctuary with dozens of other people.
At h2church in Sunbury, Pastor Mark Gittens said his group is holding its own. Gittens noted, like many other outlets, that COVID forced their hands when it came to advancing technologies, ensuring those that wanted to attend virtually could do that. He said the livestream service is often viewed by 300 and 400 people weekly.
“The number of people coming is great and we are doing well,” Gittens. “COVID-19 actually helped us improve our social media streaming because we are getting people online. It’s a wonderful opportunity to talk to that audience. It was scary because we were not sure. It caused us to become more innovative, and that became a great thing for us.”
Other changes include a more public presence, and building an external community beyond the church walls.
“We are moving more and more beyond the church walls and are becoming more community oriented. Most often I meet with people over coffee at The Kind Cafe in town, rather than in my office at the church,” Plajer said.
Houses of worship are important community outlets for thousands of people, young and old, in this region. It is refreshing to see them reaching as many people as possible, through whatever means possible.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.