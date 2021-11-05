At this time of increasing intense weather and with surrounding communities actively working to protect themselves from this weather, Danville’s council has denied Jackie Hart a raise and has been advertising her position without including flood mitigation as a responsibility.
We joined a Flood Resiliency Task Force in March 2018. Soon after that, the staff responsible for flood mitigation efforts left. At that time, Jackie took over the task force and worked diligently to obtain the means of protecting both the businesses and the residents of Danville. She has an in-depth knowledge and understanding of what FEMA requires for certification. This certification allows residents and businesses to either not need flood insurance or to receive a discount on flood premiums. As with all government agencies, the certification is not a one-and-done deal but requires on-going efforts and reports.
2022 will mark the 50th year since the Agnes flood. A dike was built along Mahoning Creek but was never certified. So FEMA does not recognize its existence and premiums are based on no protection.
Jackie has been working to address that issue.
Email correspondence to the council and the mayor regarding the need for flood mitigation have not been acknowledged or answered.
Flood mitigation and protection and interacting with FEMA should be a top priority.
James Birt and Carol Benish,
Danville