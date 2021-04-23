George Floyd’s legacy begins right now. It is on our watch. Let his legacy be that his murder at the hands of a police officer was the starting point for real change.
If it isn’t, if America fails to act because it’s too hard, there is too much division or a lack of will, shame on us all.
The guilty verdict delivered against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday represented some measure justice and accountability. It certainly wasn’t retribrution for centuries of oppression. It was not a clear signal that moving forward, the law and law enforcement will treat everyone equally, regardless of race.
The verdict did make it clear that what we sadly and angrily watched on that video was murder.
It is easy to wonder what would have happened had there not been video. If you want to know how police initially viewed the incident that led to Floyd’s death, go find the Minneapolis PD’s first press release. The headline says a lot: “Man dies after medical incident during police interaction.”
So what would have happened without the tape? The thoughts are scary. But consider the recording of Black Army officer Caron Nazario, who was pulled over in early December and was pepper-sprayed by police. There was no punishment for the officers until the video emerged after Nazario filed a lawsuit in April. For five months, no action was taken by officials, even though the incident was recorded by police body cameras.
The overwhelming majority of police officers are good officers, good people with proper intentions. They show up to do the job — to protect and serve us all — every day and do an incredible job of it. They deserve our praise and respect; their job is as tough as it has ever been.
But they are being dragged down by those who abuse their authority or even permit personal bias to dictate how they do their jobs. When the good police officers and officials stand up and say enough, that can be a starting point.
Many law enforcement officials across the nation praised the verdict, noting it must signal a change. In a statement, the Seattle Police Department called the verdict “a watershed moment for this country. The eyes of the nation saw in horrible detail what so many have been fighting to change. It was soul-crushing. From that pain, though, real change has begun.”
Legislative movements began last summer. Policing reform bills are moving across the nation and in Washington.
Trying to fix policing and reform policies does not mean someone is against police. Being pro-Black doesn’t mean anti-white.
The fact that too many people build walls rather than have open dialogue is one of the biggest issues in our current climate. We are so divided we cannot have a reasonable, meaningful and productive discussion about anything, let alone anything that could push the nation forward.
It’s a problem that we can’t talk about where we are right now without being too scared, without being afraid or offended by our differences.
Let this be the starting point.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.