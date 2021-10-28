Voters will decide who should be on the Danville area school board on Nov. 2. I am asking for your vote.
I have been on the school board for two years. I sit on the Curriculum, Finance and Policy committees, and represent the board on the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit. I enjoy what I do and it is my way of giving back to this wonderful community my family has been calling home for the last 15 years.
I would like to continue the improvement that the board made in addressing the social and emotional well-being of our children. We are working on improving the curriculum from elementary to high school so a lower level grade builds toward the next. That way our high school graduates will be the best they can be. The duty of our school is to prepare them for any type of career that students choose to pursue.
That is the driver behind building Career Pathways. Up to a third of college students change majors in their first year. The pathway helps them recognize their interest and passion while in high school so they don’t waste time and money switching fields of study in college. Our focus is not only on students who plan to go to college. We support those who desire to go to vocational schools and others that pursue any path through Career Technology Education, Vo-Tech, etc. My focus is on all children.
For those with questions about curriculum, here is part of the superintendent’s statement from a few months ago: The Danville Area School District follows the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Academic Standards using curriculum previously vetted through the approval process. When new textbooks and materials are being considered a team of teachers, parents, and administrators review potential resources. Teachers carefully review the materials and specific lessons to assure the items are in line with DASD curriculum and PDE academic standards. The team recommends the top textbook and/or resources to be considered by the Superintendent. The Superintendent evaluates the selection and makes a recommendation to the School Board. A majority vote of the School Board is needed to adopt new resources, planned instruction, or textbooks.
In addition to the focus on our students, it is critical that we carefully manage the public’s money. The largest source of income to school districts is local taxes and the community and voters have a vested interest in knowing how it is spent. When we make plans for spending we always ask if it is necessary. One such expense is what we need to do with the school buildings in the long term. The present-day middle school was built in the 1950s as a high school and has been repurposed many times. It has been flooded. Even though a levee has been built it doesn’t make the area totally safe from flooding. The area is still a flood zone. Education has also changed significantly in the last 70 years, requiring buildings to be structured differently. The present Middle school doesn’t meet that standard from design, space and other considerations. The concern for the past cost should not deter us from cautiously moving forward to move away from the middle school. We had a few public meetings to address this issue and the document can be found on the school’s website. If the plan moves forward it will not kick in for another five years and won’t be completed for another five years after the start of the project. It is a long-term plan.
I hope to win your votes and I also invite you to visit my website at getachew4board.com for more information on what I stand for.
Yohannes Getachew is a candidate for Danville Area School Board.