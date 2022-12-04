In 1958, I was off to kindergarten in Greensburg, Pa. Sixth ward elementary school was racially and ethnically mixed, and we all played together at recess and after school. We learned about each other as people, not through the artificial filter of some race theory.
There weren’t oppressors or oppressed, there were just kids learning and playing together. Our curriculum revolved around necessary fundamental skills like reading, writing, history, and math. (Ok, so maybe some of the histories about the pilgrims was not accurate, but I can write in cursive!)
In Florida, a bill to keep curriculum about sexual information out of elementary schools was mislabeled and hyped by the media as the “don’t say gay” bill, when it didn’t have anything in it about gay or homosexual behavior. As elementary school kids, we did just fine without lessons about sex, sexual preferences, or gender fluidity. I just read an article by a woman who was having trouble finding age-appropriate clothing for her 5- and 6-year-old daughters because the selection available in stores was designed like the suggestive and sexy stuff young adult women might wear.
Why can’t we just let kids be kids?
In 1987, Hot Rod Magazine, a publication for car enthusiasts, did a parody of the Sports Illustrated magazine swimsuit issue, including a cover picture of a woman in a bikini. The editors were inundated with angry letters from high school librarians complaining about the bikini girls and stating that that issue of the magazine was being banned from their libraries due to “sexual content!” My, how times have changed.
Now we are reading about banning books from school libraries because of material once considered pornographic, including explicit descriptions of sexual acts. Defenders of these books say they help students come to terms with their own sexual orientation or racial background. Critics say the books are inappropriate in a school setting and should not be available to students without their parents’ knowledge or guidance.
My question is whether these books are only appropriate if they are about LGBTQ people or are there now books about straight people having explicit sex that are also considered appropriate in a school setting? This is really confusing when we are still having discussions about dress codes in schools!
This is not an attack on LGBTQ people or people of color, nor is it about banning books. Supporters of making these books available and the media chose the word banned. It is not banning a book by deciding not to buy it for a school library. There are thousands of new books published every year that aren’t purchased by schools, and these books are available in bookstores and libraries or online. It is strictly a question of what material should be made available to students without parental knowledge and at taxpayer expense.
Finally, many of our students are performing poorly in reading, math and science. Schools should be concentrating on STEAM subjects. We should be teaching how to think, not what to think.
Thomas L. Dahlmann lives in Shamokin Dam.