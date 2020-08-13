I’ve seen a lot of school administrators crying the blues over “losing” tax money because of parents signing up their kids for cyber school. They act as if that money is theirs and they’re being somehow cheated out of it.
However, that tax money is designated to teach that child and it should follow that student for their education. If administrators are so worried about “losing” that money I think that their focus would be better spent on improving the public school model.
There may be a mass exodus from brick and mortar schools to cyber schools now that parents have seen it can be done.
Think of all of the money that could be saved if we got rid of the excess administration, teachers and support staff. Not to mention the building maintenance, utilities and constant new construction.
Mike Kerstetter,
Watsontown