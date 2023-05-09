It has been a pleasure to campaign in the 108th District and meet with so many hard-working folks invested in our mutual community. I have garnered the grass roots support of Democrats, Independents, Libertarians and Republicans, alike. They recognize that I am a common sense moderate, capable of rolling up my sleeves to get the job done, just as I have in Montour County.
Recently, Republicans have sponsored signs supporting me and Republicans have placed them on their properties, including their places of business. In doing so, they are exercising their First Amendment rights. However, the local committee called to boycott a business for simply having the audacity to express a dissenting opinion.
To the citizen Republicans supporting me, thank you. Know that I will work hard for you if I am chosen as your representative. To the committee, please try to focus on the issues of the district rather than demonizing registered Republicans who came to an independent conclusion.
Trevor S. Finn,
Candidate
108th District PA House of Representatives