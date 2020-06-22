I hope everyone reading this is healthy and surviving the COVID-19 insanity. These are unprecedented times for sure but not because of the virus but rather for the way our country and really the world has reacted. This world has seen many pandemics throughout history, many far worse than this. Never before have we reacted with such paranoia.
A thought from a recent letter: As citizens of the U.S. it’s our responsibility to wear masks to keep each other safe. I am not disagreeing that we need to do what we can to protect everyone around us and if our governor is requiring that we wear masks, then we should follow his orders to the best of our abilities. We are, or at least were, forced to shut down our businesses, stay at home, and wear masks to leave our homes because of COVID-19. Worldwide an estimated 362,000 people have died from this virus between January and May 27. But wait! It’s estimated that up to 650,000 people die annually from the common flu. Let’s say the current COVID-19 numbers double by December 2020, that would bring COVID-19 deaths to 724,000. That’s still very comparable with the common flu that the world deals with on a day to day basis without mask or social distancing.
An estimated 6 million people die worldwide from using tobacco and 600,000 of those deaths are from non-smokers that were exposed to second-hand smoke. So shouldn’t smokers be forced to social distance or stay at home? Alcohol is responsible for more than 3 million deaths annually not to mention another 275,000 people that die in DUI traffic accidents. Maybe we should try to quarantine alcohol? Simple fact is everyone is going to die at some point and going to excessive measures without putting the rest of our worlds’ deaths into perspective makes no sense. Suicide, unsafe drinking water, cancers, HIV/AIDS, heart disease, and diabetes all cause more deaths than the COVID-19 projections.
So why is there this widespread paranoia? Death. People are afraid of it. People don’t want to think about it. It’s always someone else, right? With the technology and gadgets of the 21st century, we don’t need to think about the serious things in life. We immerse ourselves in movies, video games, sports, social media and the list goes on. We don’t think for ourselves anymore, rather we let the scientific community and government do that for us and we just remember what they tell us.
Thankfully there are answers for those that seek them. Our gracious God didn’t just create us then leave us to try and figure it out on our own. He gave us his own word in his book called the Bible. We find how God created the Earth and everything in it, then made man “after his own image” and placed him on the Earth. Yes, we will still face temptation, sickness, disappointment and ultimately our physical bodies will die, however, our never-dying soul will be carried away to heaven to dwell with him forever in eternal bliss where there is no sorrow, heartache, pain or suffering.
Dear friends, family, and neighbors “As it has been said: “Today, if you hear His voice, do not harden your hearts, as you did in the rebellion,” from Hebrews 3:15.
It is not my goal to discourage but rather to point out the inconsistencies of our current situation. Also to help you see through the lies and deceit of our generation so that you can bring your focus back to the cross, which is ultimately the only thing that matters.
Leallen M. Zimmerman lives in Millmont.