The Department of Education just announced that, based on the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics, they would be bringing their mask guidelines in line with the Department of Health requirements. This is being spun as a confusing change in policy, when in fact it was actually just an inexplicable and persistent inconsistency between the existing DOH guidelines and the PDE.
The DOH did not change their guidelines; rather, PDE had previously just proposed to have schools ignore them and people had banked on that. It was a classic case of wishful thinking.
Anyone actually familiar with the DOH guidance was instead frustrated with PDE for giving people a mistaken and misguided impression that being distanced while indoors is a suitable circumstance for mask removal. In fact, the PDE FAQ about masks acknowledges that the mask order from DOH has been in effect since July 1.
Now districts are upset that they went to the trouble to create distancing indoors since masks will be required “anyway,” but that betrays further lack of understanding that all of these mitigation measures are imperfect and should be employed in combination. Especially for students and teachers who will be in each others’ presence for many hours at a time indoors, sharing the same air, masks and distancing, and hygiene are key.
Samantha Pearson,
Lewisburg