The editorial in the Aug. 24 edition of The Daily Item “School buses are back on roads” was an excellent reminder for all drivers and enormously helpful to school bus drivers who are responsible for the safety of thousands of children transported to and from school every day. Publishing regulations regarding school bus safety is an important public service and we at Weikel Busing urge your readers to thoughtfully review those critically important “rules of the road” and thus help protect the lives of our student riders and bus drivers as well.
Weikel Busing has 62 bus runs and 41 van runs on the road daily, and our drivers receive the highest possible training, must pass competency tests, participate in continuing education classes, and are subjected to stringent background checks. Weikel Busing is committed to maintaining the highest possible standards of excellence in the employment of professional, well trained, competent drivers as well as the maintenance of our vehicles so we continue to merit the trust that parents and school administrators place in our transportation services for their children and students.
Thank you again for providing an important editorial of support for school bus safety.
Lisa Weikel,
President/owner Weikel Busing, LLC
Selinsgrove