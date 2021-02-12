It is welcome news that officials in at least two Valley school districts — Selinsgrove and Danville — and likely more are already in discussion about end-of-year events for students.
Over the past 11 months, we have all missed out on many things: Holidays, birthday parties, vacations, dinners out with friends. But you could argue no one has missed out more than our children.
While many may not think so, Valley schools are fortunate. For the most part, local districts have had in-person instruction available since the start of the school year. There are large swaths of the country where schools are still not open.
We likely won’t know for years what the educational impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be, yet it feels like students, especially young ones may be playing catch-up for a long time.
Not to be overlooked are the other things — the fun things — that come with being a student. The field trips, talent shows and spring concerts for younger children and homecoming, prom and graduation for the older students.
Those were all canceled or reformed into some socially distant capacity last year. It is our hope Valley schools are able to conduct these end-of-year celebrations for Valley students in the coming months.
When you are 40 years old, there is always another chance to go out with friends or rally at a pool party on a lazy summer holiday.
But when you’re 18, there’s only one chance to go to prom or walk across the stage to receive your diploma.
“We are taking a look along the lines of field trips for elementary students, spring sports, prom and graduation,” Selinsgrove Superintendent Frank Jankowski said this week. “It is our feeling as an administrative team, supervisors and coaches, that we want to provide the most authentic experience possible for our students. We feel very strongly that our students only get to go through our school system one time. We want to make it as memorable and safe as possible.”
Obviously, finding ways to safely host these events is the priority.
Getting to the point where schools can safely host these events will require continued adherence to strict guidance from now until the end of the school year. The masking, social distancing and other protocols in place that have allowed Valley schools to largely remain open to this point must continue to be monitored.
So far, students have shown us being in school and participating in events is important to them, which is why mitigation protocols have worked. That must continue to be the case.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.