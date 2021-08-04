The first weekday of detours in downtown Sunbury as part of a brief shutdown of parts of Front Street offered more proof that too many of us are constantly in a hurry to get somewhere.
News from city officials Monday that drivers were taking their own paths through the city rather than follow pre-determined detours isn’t all that surprising. On Saturday, the first day of the expected 10-day closure of 10 blocks of Front Street, a tractor-trailer got stuck after ignoring signs and trying to backtrack out of trouble. Other drivers have weaved around road closed signs or taken neighborhood streets to avoid the more heavily traveled roads.
Follow the signs, be patient and the traffic will flow more smoothly for everyone. It doesn’t feel like it as you sit for one — or several — of the red lights along Fourth Street, but these detours are not just created at random.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said Sunbury officials worked with PennDOT to make sure the most efficient detours were created. These detours aren’t necessarily the most direct way around the closures of Front and Reagan streets, but they are designed in a way to limit traffic in neighborhoods by using busier roads with traffic lights.
Both lanes of Front Street are closed from Market to Packer streets while crews work on the Reagan Street Flood Mitigation Project. Different detours are in place for trucks and passenger vehicles. They are all clearly marked, which is why city officials and residents are annoyed with increased traffic in some spots where vehicles shouldn’t be.
“We are getting calls of people complaining about the traffic coming through in certain areas,” Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said. “Heavier traffic in neighborhoods is forcing people that live in those areas to call. There are a lot of road closures in Sunbury right now and we all just need to be patient. It may be slow-moving at times but people need to understand that the sign that says road closed, means road closed.”
When did we all get so impatient? The ability to constantly be connected, to get information instantly, has shortened our attention span and our ability to sit and wait. It can be frustrating.
But it is only for a few days. Front Street is expected to open by Aug. 11.
City officials are pleading for patience over the next week. So far, law enforcement personnel have offered warnings, not citations. A continued lack of voluntary compliance could change that.
So plan ahead, leave a little extra time and it will be over soon enough.
Note: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.