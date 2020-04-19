Close to 400 families have received food from the Danville-Riverside Food Bank since the March 14 giveaway, which in non-pandemic times would normally have between 240 and 280 families receiving food.
Our April 4 giveaway was a drive-thru, and the Danville Fire Police did a fantastic job with traffic control. The morning went smoothly with only a few volunteers needed to pack food and put it into people’s cars.
We are currently planning for the May 9 and the June 13 giveaways which will again be drive-thru with vehicles lined up in the parking lot of Shiloh United Church of Christ. For at least the next two giveaways all clients and volunteers will be required to wear masks for their safety, says Joe Neizer, president of the food bank board. This includes persons who are walking, as well. Safety and social distancing are paramount for all involved.
Unfortunately, food in the quantities we need to purchase is no longer available through Weis and Giant markets, and supplies at the Central PA Food Bank are decreasing rapidly as well.
As a food bank we are asking our community to step up and help in the following ways as much as you are able. Financial donations are needed. Checks should be made out to Danville Riverside Food Bank, and sent to Shiloh United Church of Christ, at 512 Bloom St., Danville, PA. 17821, care of the Food Bank. Basic food donations, which are put into bags, may be dropped off at Shiloh UCC and placed in the cart in the glassed-in foyer. Basic foods are peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, elbows and canned tomatoes, macaroni and cheese, canned tuna fish and chicken, canned fruit, vegetables and soup. Please make sure that food items have not expired. We are still able to receive meat, milk, and eggs in the quantities needed from the Central Pa Food Bank, or from local sources.
Our clients definitely need our help right now, and we are certain that God and our neighbors will help us out as we go forward. We greatly appreciate the help and prayers of the local community as the Danville Riverside Food Bank continues to serve those in need in this difficult time.
For questions, please contact Joe Neizer at 570-441-6867.
Linda Shoop,
Manager, Danville-Riverside Food Bank