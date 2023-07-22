Mothers spend years preaching to their children to eat their vegetables, an oft-repeated refrain that can fall along the wayside for a variety. At a certain age, the message comes from medical professionals, trying to push healthy life choices.
The goal behind the Food Collective from Union County Connects is sort of a grown-up version of that, putting unfamiliar foods in front of people on a regular basis.
The Food Collective is hosting demonstrations at the Lewisburg Farmers Market, 499 Fairground Road, Lewisburg, over the next few months, perhaps offering something new that could lead to healthier lifestyles or better eating choices. They also do it by promoting local foods, farm-to-table type fare that offer an economic boost as well.
“The goal is to give people the opportunity to try what they have never tried, to ask questions about the food they might be afraid to try,” said Farida Zaid, the coordinator of the Union County Connect’s Food Collective. “We promote local growers and reasonable food.”
Medical and nutrition experts say someone needs to try a food at least 10 times — some say the total is closer to 20 — to determine if they truly like it or not. Most of us give up after a few attempts, moms notwithstanding.
That is where the collective comes in. This week’s outing featured Joe Haber, the chef at Tomahawk Tacos in Mifflinburg. He said he specializes in traditional Native American cooking, highlighting fresh veggies.
“A lot of food is shrouded in preconceptions, stories that we’ve told ourselves from past experiences,” said Haber. “If you’ve had cauliflower one time, you didn’t like it, and that becomes a blanket statement for an entire portion of your life. It takes somebody to say try it again.”
The next demonstration is planned for 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 2 with Winnie Foreman, who “loves the bounty and challenges of summer produce. Finding ways to showcase the flavors while they are at their best and preserving others to enjoy throughout the year.”
Sounds like another chance to expand your pallete, make some better food choices and support a local business along the way.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.