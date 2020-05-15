As I write, we have now passed day 51 of the economic shutdown and the mainstream media is still hell-bent on instilling fear through negativity. One thing this has shown us is how many idiots we have in government. What is this nonsense about the new normal? Do we try to change the United States in such a manner after each case of influenza? No, so why are we saying that now? Are Gavin Newsom, governor of California, and Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, showing us what the new normal will look like. I happen to love and enjoy my freedom. I do not need those in government controlling my life.
The mainstream media has not mentioned anything about the use of UV lights to kill germs. Operating rooms use UV lights daily to sanitize their operating rooms. They turn them on at night to sanitize the room and then turn them off when they return to work. Dr. David Brennan, a biophysics professor at Columbia University spoke about UV lights on the Laura Ingraham show. He pointed out that the existing UV lights are harmful to humans and can only be activated when humans are not present. He went on to mention they are working on a UV light that is not harmful to humans and they have hopes of having this device available in the near future.
Experts say they fear that schools may not be able to resume this fall. Here is a thought. Install UV lights in the rooms and turn them on at night when no one is there to sanitize the room. Then turn them off in the morning when school opens. Don’t talk about costs. Those very same experts have no qualms about spending unprecedented amounts of money on non-essential things. When the federal government set in motion the stimulus bill, Nancy Pelosi and friends held up the passage of the bill by putting conditions in the bill to fund such things like the performing arts at the Kennedy Center and other things that had nothing to do with helping the American people. Take the amount she wanted for her pet projects and give it to the schools.
Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address concluded with, “that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” Kennedy once said, “Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country.” Reagan said, “Congress is like diapers, they need changed regularly.” Just food for thought.
Clair Moyer lives in Lewisburg