Massive amounts of federal spending helped soften the blow of food insecurity in Pennsylvania and across the United States over the past two years, but more help is needed.
A new report released last week by Hunger Free America — a national nonprofit — showed that an average of 1,298,110 state residents lived in food-insecure homes from 2018-2020. That means one in seven children struggled with hunger, a problem exacerbated by school shutdowns and other safety nets hindered during the pandemic. For too many children, regular school breakfasts and lunches are the only consistent meals they receive and food banks, while trying to fill as many voids as possible, were overwhelmed at times.
“It’s heartbreaking that — because of low wages and inadequate safety net programs in the state — Pennsylvania is in the midst of a hunger crisis, which devastates children, working adults, people with disabilities, seniors, and veterans,” said Joel Berg, Hunger Free America’s CEO.
There is some troubling data in the most recent Hunger Free America report, including:
Nationally, 11.4% of Americans were found to live in food-insecure households between 2018 and 2020, according to USDA food insecurity data analyzed by Hunger Free America. In five states, more than 15 percent of the population is food insecure, meaning they were unable to always afford an adequate supply of food.
n Nearly one in six of all U.S. children — 15.3% — lived in food-insecure households. In five states — Kentucky (21.0%), West Virginia (20.7%), Mississippi (20.2%), Oklahoma (20.2%), and North Carolina (19.6%) — the number was closer to one in five.
n Food insecurity can hit families that have consistent income: 9.7% of employed adults in the U.S. lived in food-insecure households. Heartbreakingly, that means that one in 10 working adults in the country worried about putting food on the table on a consistent basis.
There is some good news. After the number of people who “didn’t have enough to eat” in a one-week period spiked to more than 1 million in December of 2020, it dropped to 600,000 in May 2021. Hunger Free America notes the drop coincided with a boost in federal food and cash aid. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits more than doubled, from just under $300 million to $800 million each month to help families with the loss of jobs, income and homes.
Help is available. There are numerous food banks in the Valley that can and do provide help. But many of those food banks have struggled over the past 21 months to keep their shelves stocked. In this season of giving, remember them and find a way to help if possible.
Donate food, time, money. Every little bit always helps, especially at this time of the year.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.