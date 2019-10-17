Food inspection reports that The Daily Item publishes the first Sunday of each month are among the most popular pieces of content we publish. The hope is people read them for safety reasons; undoubtedly some read or click on the list for the occasional gross report.
While there are dozens of violations each month, rarely are eateries found out of compliance or shut down. Through a Right to Know request by CNHI’s Harrisburg reporter John Finnerty, we’ve also learned that very few consumer complaints from customers who got sick after eating out are confirmed by state inspectors.
All of these reports are available at the state’s Department of Agriculture website. The Daily Item posts the link to the reports in its own monthly report online. These food inspection reviews are valuable and informative and The Daily Item will continue to publish them on a monthly basis.
According to the RTKL information, there have been no complaints for customers becoming sick after eating in a Valley restaurant this year. Since May, only three Valley restaurants — all in Northumberland County — have been found out of compliance. None of the complaints were about sickness. There have only been five confirmed cases linking restaurants to outbreaks of foodborne illnesses in the entire state in 2019, according to Nate Wardle, a Department of Health spokesman.
That’s good news. It means foodservice providers and inspectors are doing a good job.
Sheri Morris, assistant director of the Bureau of Food Safety for the Department of Agriculture, said a reason why food-safety “complaints aren’t linked to restaurants as the source of the food-borne illness is that investigators won’t officially blame the restaurant unless there are reports of illness from at least two people from more than one dining group.”
That makes some sense.
All that being said, those tasked with finding answers and keeping our food safe encourage customers to file a complaint if they think they were sickened by food.
If needed, go to a doctor for appropriate tests to determine if a food-borne illness is the culprit.
While it might be frustrating to not get answers, saying something is important; it puts the wheels in motion for inspectors who are in these restaurants at least once a year and more if complaints are lodged.
“It is important to interview both people who became ill as well as dining companions who did not become ill,” Wardle said. “The results of our testing provide clues as to what happened, and we share this information with the Department of Agriculture. It is ultimately inspectors’ roles to help find out if there was a lapse in food safety that caused the outbreak.”
Inspectors and the rules they are there to enforce are important. Most restauranteurs pay close attention to those rules. Those that don’t need to be held accountable.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.