The Fascist Party, formerly the Republican Party, is well on its way to destroying American democracy as we know it. Life, liberty and happiness will belong to the wealthy fascist oligarchs alone, with the remainder of Americans condemned to a life of indentured servitude to corporations and banksters. It is the definition of fascism, and we have been living it since the “Reagan Revolution” of 1981.
Since the fascists have demonstrated complete contempt for the U.S. Constitution, many of our civil liberties under the Bill of Rights have evaporated. Therefore, it should come as no surprise when the fascists nullify or completely rewrite large sections of the Constitution. Our Supreme Court will not object.
Religious dogma will further corrupt governmental policies until biblical fantasies replace common sense and critical thinking (the other national deficit!).
The war against women, starting with controlling women’s bodies, will expand by imposing moral codes of dress and behavior, and culminate with the loss of suffrage (voting).
The right to vote, which fascists have opposed since the Civil War, will be restructured to count only votes for fascist candidates, just as it was in Hitler’s Germany or Putin’s Russia.
Unregulated capitalism, the handmaiden of fascism, requires endless warfare to ensure ever-expanding profits. The corporate fascist’s battle cry will be endless wars for endless peace.
When the fascists reinstitute the draft, and force the flower of American youth to once again die for corporate profits, will you finally swallow your pride and stop voting Republican? Or, will you be fooled again?
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs