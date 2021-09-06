Sunday’s Daily Item (Aug. 29) contained several columns, stories and even editorial cartoons that had many thoughts about the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s mandates that are a muddled, confusing mess.
Side by side on the editorial page was a column espousing the wisdom of our local hospitals mandates for all employees getting the vaccine and the wolf blowing down the three little pigs houses with masks and vaccines, no vax and no mask. In another section of the paper was a story about the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City requiring all spectators to be vaccinated but not having the same requirement for the players.
Through the whole cycle of this virus there have been many such dichotomies and that in my opinion has fueled most of the debates about rights, freedoms and folly at not getting one of the shots. In the case of the editorial it stated there’s overwhelming evidence the vaccines are safe and effective and if you don’t get them you’re foolish and putting others in danger.
In the first place there’s no overwhelming evidence in the safety of the vaccines because nobody knows what long-term side effects are possible due to no long-term studies. No vaccine has ever had less than a four-year trial before this and that was for the mumps. You can’t get cancer medications through FDA test protocols for years and years but four months for these are deemed sufficient. I sincerely hope that’s the truth but until thoroughly tested it’s understandable why somebody wouldn’t choose to take them. That’s the polar opposite of selfish.
We have seen a number of vaccinated people testing positive and are told it’s due to a new variant which it seems with more thorough clinical testing would be discovered.
Through the whole time of COVID we’ve been given mixed signals and orders and have had some foolish decisions made. We were told masks weren’t going to be effective, then it was wearing a mask protects you from me and me from you. It’s pithy but is it true? I don’t know, but if wearing them was deemed unnecessary by Dr. Anthony Fauci and his colleagues what made it change and why wasn’t it fully explained.
In addition we saw big businesses boom during this time span while we watched small family sustaining enterprises forced to shutter their doors, particularly the restaurant industry. They were forced to close even though 1 percent of COVID positives were attributed to them.
This was not a random number in my head but from the state Department of Health. When bars and restaurants were forced to close in December the dashboard rate of positivity according to the DOH was 14% for the time of their closing. When they were open it was 15%.
So we watched the state close businesses for contributing a minimal amount of positive tests while you can see by the numbers every other business was a much bigger factor. If you want to describe foolish behavior would that not be the place to start?
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury