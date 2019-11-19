Let’s take a break from the political storms and talk a little about America’s favorite sport, football! First congratulations on the hard work and dedication of Warrior Run’s student-athletes as they won the first playoff game in Warrior Run’s 64-year history. Their 7-5 record was commendable.
However, I am sure that Matt Beltz exaggerated when he wrote that it was “…the most successful season in Warrior Run’s history.” I suspect Mr. Beltz is much too young to know about the 64 years of football at Warrior Run. I am sure those of us still living who were on the 1959 Defender team have a valid claim on being the “most successful.” The 15 seniors and 10 underclassmen forged a 9-1 record and won the West Branch League title shutting out five opponents. One play and the failure of two Defenders to carry out their assignments allowed Montoursville’s Ray Free to rip off a 70-yard TD run and spoil a perfect season. The coaches and a fair number of that team’s players are gone, and I write this in memory of them and those who are still with us. Incidentally, I only played a minor role on the team as the scout team quarterback/tackling dummy.
In several of his columns, Todd Hummel has hinted that the high school playoffs last too long. I agree with him and there is an easy fix for that. Teams should not be in the playoffs unless they have won six or more games. There were eight games involving Valley teams in the first round. In every case the team with a winning record defeated the team with a losing record. The average margin of victory was 38 points and there were four shutouts. Being in the playoffs should be a reward for a good season.
There are other good reasons for shortening the playoffs. Since Valley schools tend to be rather small, the winter sports like wrestling and basketball depend on boys who play football to complete their rosters and so must begin practice and games without some of their key performers. In addition, the more games players participate in the more likely someone could be injured. While it is a shame for anyone to suffer an injury at any time, why increase the chance in an extra game? What if there are no teams of a particular classification in a district with a winning record? In that case, the championship should be declared vacant. Only district champions should compete for a state title.
William Fisher lives in Watsontown.