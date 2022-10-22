Ten days ago, on a cold, rainy night clearly signaling the end of summer, I arrived early at Milton’s Alumni Field, about 30 minutes ahead of the scheduled girls soccer game.
Fans were slowly filtering into the beautiful new facility — if you haven’t been there, find a way, it’s spectacular — as I walked in front of the bleachers ahead of my usual pregame ritual.
Tucked under an umbrella to dodge the raindrops, something caught my attention, almost stopped me in my tracks. I heard something very familiar echoing to my right as I dodged puddles.
It sounded like...me?
Sure enough, in the first few rows of bleachers were a handful Milton High football players, huddled together listening to The Daily Item’s High School Football Podcast with the speaker of their smartphone turned up so I could hear.
I heard my voice, recorded from a day earlier, followed by a much more significant output from my colleague Todd Hummel. The players were massed there probably trying to get the lowdown on what Todd thought about last week’s Mifflinburg-Milton showdown, a battle of then 6-1 teams.
It was a cool moment to catch them listening to the show. I should have stopped and talked, but the moment passed and I was more surprised than anything. Thanks to those guys and everyone who takes the time to listen.
A few times this fall people have stopped me to talk about the podcast. Some looking for a plug for their concessions stand specialties, others just offering an attaboy. Either way, it’s refreshing to know people are tuned in.
It is a remarkable production, filled with hours of rehearsal and research, and technical skill with digital editor Dave Hilliard behind the soundboard.
Actually, that’s not 100 percent true, at least for me. Todd Hummel hands me a piece of paper with a list of games on it five minutes before we go in and I wing it.
Todd, our lead football writer who is covering his 30th football season, does the weekly stats and research as he preps for his weekly coverage. He talks to coaches regularly. Essentially he’s a high school football savant, The Daily Item’s football Rain Man.
To help out the sports guys this fall, I’ve covered a game every week save for one. So I know a little about the teams I’ve seen, and Danville, because I know some of the guys and coaches.
But Todd carries an institutional knowledge that fascinates me each week. To be honest, I just set Todd up for 30 minutes each Wednesday, he hammers it home with information that just pops out of nowhere.
Such as knowing off the top of his head the name of Mount Carmel’s second tight end who caught a big pass in a game against Southern Columbia last week, in a game Todd didn’t cover.
Or knowing that Line Mountain running back Ian Bates has a chance to be the first Eagle to run for 1,000 yards as a sophomore.
Or that some random running back from a team an hour from here that we don’t cover has had consecutive 300-yard games on the ground.
That’s the kind of knowledge Todd has that makes the podcast interesting and fun. Certainly, there is some opinion some people don’t agree with and that’s OK, too. I’m wrong about a lot of things, my wife and work email tell me all the time.
We have a lot of fun doing it and hope you enjoy it. If you have a plug, send me a note and I’ll try to squeeze it in between Todd’s expert analysis.
