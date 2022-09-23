Forty-eight million Americans live with student loan debt; 2.2 million are at least 90 days delinquent on their payments. Pew Research says 41% of Americans with college degrees are underemployed, with 11% of Americans with college degrees working jobs which pay $25,000 or less. Student loan debt is a crisis.
If you want to go to college, chances are loans are your only realistic option. Not everyone has parents with money or connections. There’s a limited amount of scholarships up for grabs. The military doesn’t accept everyone. Everyone I know, no matter how smart, has had to take at least one loan to get through school.
Alleviating some of these loans which saddle tens of millions of Americans is nothing but a positive in my book! The money saved will be reinvested in the local economy. People can afford to patronize their favorite businesses more, or to save for a home, to open their own business, or start a family, all things which benefit their neighborhoods and communities! Aren’t those opportunities you’d want for your children and grandchildren, for your neighbors and your fellow citizens?
Call me crazy, but if the government is going to be taking money out of my paycheck already, I’d rather it be used to directly benefit people across the country and set the stage for a better system and a better world for my children than for it to be spent making bombs to be lobbed at wedding parties and school buses overseas.
Zachary Lentz,
Selinsgrove