We live in a wonderful country with many freedoms and liberties. I am extremely grateful for all that I can enjoy without government interference. Our freedom of speech allows us to opine on many subjects without fear of reprisal from any government agency. This ability may cause disagreement between different individuals, but in the end, our differences can be amicably resolved, in most cases.
I received a letter in response to my Letter to the Editor, expressing displeasure with some of the statements that I made and that I should receive my news from someone other than Sean Hannity or Rush Limbaugh. (I was actually surprised that a liberal individual would even know who they were, as I doubt seriously that he would even know anything about Fox News or Limbaugh’s radio program). I also imagine that he would not have any idea that there was a very conservative news channel called NEWSMAX which represents conservative thinking and provides a rebuttal for the liberal-minded news stations like ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, and CNN. Looking (very briefly) at these liberal stations for the last three, now almost four, years has been nothing but Democratic propaganda and whining about how their candidate could not win the last election and trumped (no pun intended) up charges against the president.
It would be nice now if the Justice Department would expose the false and misleading propaganda provided by the liberal leaders and take appropriate steps to bring legal charges against the individuals involved. I doubt seriously that during the next administration the subject will ever see the light of day!
In any case, I thank God every day that I was born an American and that, in my short lifetime, I have been able to enjoy the liberties and freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution. It is a privilege to be an American, but I am greatly concerned about the nasty politics and the direction of the political establishment, from both parties. It would be a wonderful change to have our political leaders sit down and work with each other for the good of the country and its citizens rather than personal vendettas held against their opposite party members. Perhaps, in my lifetime, I shall see that accomplished.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown