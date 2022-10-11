“For Women, For Life, For Freedom” — A call being heard in Iran. What about here? The USA, Pennsylvania, the Susquehanna Valley?
It’s not exactly about head scarves or leaving our homes only when we have a family male escort, yet what is it?
We are facing an election with a candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, who says “life begins at conception” no matter what! A Senate candidate, Mehmet Oz, who once supported choice but now finds it more convenient to favor an abortion ban except for bad life beginnings. Apparently rape and incest don’t count for when life begins with him.
Which one is right?
I would argue neither.
Rape is the taking of power and control of a woman’s, or a man’s body. Forced sexual assault is a power trip. Choosing to force your choice on someone else’s body. So what is legislating abortion? It is taking a woman’s choice over her own body by force. The force of law.
When you think of your daughters, your granddaughters, yourselves, consider that. Without freedom to control one’s own body what is a woman? Those that cannot choose are not free. Not just second-class citizens but breeding stock!
Who you choose to lead you, to make those important decisions, need to understand that women, girls, your sisters, your mother, your daughters, and you are full citizens.
The choice you make for your own life matters. The choices women make for theirs also matters. We, you, I, senators, governors, the church, your neighbors make our own. Women, to be free must always have the same right to choose for their own life.
Neither you nor I can make that choice and have women be free. We can make abortion less desirable by presenting options. Fully available birth control, health and education, social supports, but free people control their own bodies.
“For Women, For life, For liberty” is not just about head scarves and another country far away, it’s here. It’s Pennsylvania, it’s our Valley.
Willow Eby-Fischer,
Northumberland