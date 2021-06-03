Historically, foreign aid has been a bipartisan issue. In fact, both Presidents Carter and Reagan pushed for the U.S. to spend 0.6% of our GDP on foreign aid, which is double what we currently give. It is only recently that some have begun to question whether the U.S. should be giving assistance. These people may have patriotic intentions, but they are entirely wrong on this issue.
Firstly, it is the right thing to do. The United States is the richest and most powerful country in the history of the world. We could end global hunger with just a fraction of our yearly military budget. Besides, what is more Christ-like than loving your fellow humans and making sure they have food to eat?
Aside from moral and religious reasons for giving foreign aid, there are a bevy of practical reasons. Foreign aid is good for business, flat out. Only 5% of the world lives in the United States, which means that 95% of potential customers live elsewhere. Foreign aid is important in making sure that American businesses can continue to grow.
Foreign aid also helps keep us safe. If a boy in a Syrian village cannot find work and has a hard time feeding his orphaned siblings, he is much more likely to turn to Hezbollah which provides food, shelter, and security for its employees. President Ronald Reagan once said “The ultimate importance to the United States of our security and development assistance programs cannot be exaggerated.”
Owen McManus,
Milton