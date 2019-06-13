It has now been one month since 938 workers at Wood-Mode, a custom cabinet manufacturing plant in the small Snyder County community of Kreamer, were told to gather their belongings and leave the property.
They learned within a matter of minutes that the plant was shutting down and they were no longer employed.
Wood-Mode employees, many of whom had worked for the company and the owners, Robert and Brooks Gronlund, for more than two decades, were forced to walk past law enforcement personnel called in to provide security.
As they did so, the Gronlunds had nothing to say. They had not issued a 60-day “WARN” plant closing notice as generally required under federal law, and they have had nothing to say to their dedicated employees since.
Others have.
“Common sense and decency would dictate that a community that gave so much to this company would have more warning,” said U.S. Sen. Robert Casey in a conference call to local employers and business leaders.
In a letter sent directly to Wood-Mode Chairman Robert Gronlund, Casey wrote: “Thanks to the dedicated employees who provided the fine craftsmanship of your products, Wood-Mode enjoyed a prosperous 60-year history in Snyder County. The workers and the surrounding community put their faith and trust into you and your son, Brooks, the company CEO. I am asking you to do right by them.”
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch has referred several “specific claims” regarding the company closure to the Pennsylvania Attorney General.
“There is a lot of concern, as there would be in a closing of this magnitude,” the district attorney said. “There are a lot of questions and confusion. People deserve to get answers to those questions.”
The true champions emerging from ashes of this economic earthquake are the former employees, who have demonstrated resiliency and determination to move forward, along with legions of business leaders, church members, legal, financial, mental health, education and career counseling professionals who have come to their aid with job fairs, seminars and counseling, and just as vital, with hugs and a listening ear.
In addition, The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way have created the Wood-Mode Working Family Fund to help families impacted by the plant closure. Anyone can donate at local BB&T bank branches or by texting woodmode to 41444. Donations will be distributed to agencies providing individual support to affected workers and their families.
While all of these assistance efforts continue, we call on state and federal officials to thoroughly investigate all aspects on the plant closing relating to existing state and federal law and issue detailed reports on the findings and subsequent actions to the dedicated employees who formerly worked at Wood-Mode.
They have earned the right to know.