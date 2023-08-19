I was very disappointed in the article from Aug. 15 concerning Parkinson’s Disease. If you are going to show a picture of patients participating in a RockSteady Boxing class, why show one in Anderson, Indiana?
Why not show local patients, actively taking part in one of the two Rock Steady Boxing classes at Titan Tactical, in Shamokin Dam? People in this area who are dealing with this debilitating disease have the opportunity to take classes from a highly trained coach, Cindy Murphy, and her many devoted aides.
My husband was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in early 2016; he participated in another class offered at Titan, PWR ... fondly known as “Power Up.”
We felt this class did a great deal to slow the progression of the disease; I know many in the boxing class feel the same. (He passed away in February, from heart disease, not Parkinson’s.) I urge you to learn more about these local classes.
We are very fortunate to have them available; many locations have nothing comparable.
Alice M. Nacinovich,
Lewisburg