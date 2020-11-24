Joe DeCristopher’s My Turn article (Nov. 12) invited a reply from a conservative. He made 10 points so I will answer only a few briefly.
When he writes it is “time to unify the divided nation,” I assume he means as the Democrats and their media friends did for four years starting before President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Or he means the call that every person working with Trump should never find another job. True, Trump supporters believe in different realities, freedom versus socialism.
Looking at climate change, China and India — first and third in greenhouse gas emissions (China’s rate is 81% higher than the U.S.) — are planning to build 1,600 coal-fired plants at home and in other countries to grow their economies. According to The Guardian, just three days before he left office, “Barack Obama has heeded calls to help secure the future of the historic Paris Agreement by transferring a second $500 million installment to the Green Climate Fund, just three days before he leaves office. The U.S. committed to transferring $3 billion to the fund.” Only America is stepping up. It is too costly for the benefit, so Trump opted out.
Regarding guns, the FBI’s 2018 crime report shows handguns, knives, and blunt objects were used to kill more people than any kind of rifle. “Rifles of any kind — ‘assault weapon’ or otherwise — were definitively used in only 2.8 percent of gun homicides.” So why remove AR-15/AK-47 rifles?
Since Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide up to the day of birth, we averaged 1 million babies killed/aborted a year (2,740 a day), 61 million babies to date, more than “all” the casualties of all parties during World War II. The Nazis murdered 6 million Jews and we called it genocide. We murder 61 million babies and we call it Planned Parenthood. There are a dozen types of contraception one can use. Abortion, for good reason, should be in the first trimester. We have 1.3 million couples waiting to adopt.
Sadly, like so many others, you have been misled by the Democrats regarding the president’s tax bill. “The fact is the tax cuts have created unprecedented prosperity for the middle class in the form of higher wages, more take-home pay, more jobs and new employee benefits,” FOX Business wrote. “In net, the overwhelming number of filers will be better off as an estimated 90 percent of Americans are seeing a tax cut.”
Trump is a tough New York City businessman, not a smooth-talking politician who promises all and delivers little. I judge a man by results and Trump has delivered on his campaign promises. Trump’s accomplishments are too numerous to report here. Alexander the Great, unable to master his fits/temper, conquered much of the known world. In 1854, Gen. Grant, a drunk, was “forced” to leave the army. When the Civil War started in 1861 he offered his services and in the end was credited with winning the war. In 1861, Sherman, “declared insane,” was relieved of his command but nursed back by his wife. By the end of the Civil War, Sherman was one of the most important/celebrated Union commanders, the “most reviled” in the Confederacy. Gen. Patton’s fiery temper was legendary and often landed him in hot water. Most bizarre, he deeply held the belief that he was a “reincarnated warrior from bygone ages.” None of us are perfect. Results are all that count.
Including Roger Stone caught up in what I think is a “bogus investigation over bogus allegations of Russian collusion,” Trump has issued 25 pardons and 11 commutations, a tiny fraction of President Obama’s 212 pardons and 1,715 commutations including 504 “life sentences,” more commutations than the past 13 presidents combined. Obama commuted the sentence of Bradley Manning, a traitor and hero of the left today. He also commuted the sentence of Oscar Lopez Rivera, the leader of the Fuerzas Armadas de Liberación Nacional Puertorriqueña (FALN), a Puerto Rican terrorist group. FALN was responsible for 130 attacks in the United States, and at least six deaths. A move praised by members of the Democrat party.
Yes, we are very different. Thank goodness.
Arthur Keller lives in Beavertown.