Over the past year, still building off the big lie that has simmered for 14 months now, hundreds of restrictive voting bills were sponsored nationally, which led to 34 laws in 19 states making it more difficult for people to vote.
Officials of all political persuasions have said the 2020 presidential election was among the most secure in U.S. history. Dozens of official counts and audits — most legally required in current election laws — and some others added on at the cost of millions to taxpayers, have proven the numbers still add up.
Instead of finding ways to attract more voters, Republicans across the United States — including some in Pennsylvania — continue to challenge the 2020 presidential election — never their own by the way — and work on laws to limit voter ballot-casting choices.
“The vote is the most powerful instrument ever devised by human beings for breaking down injustice and destroying the terrible walls which imprison people because they are different from others,” President Lyndon Johnson said when signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Current legislation stalled in Washington is designed to restore and even strengthen previous voting laws. Many of them, everything from early voting to increased mail-in balloting, have succeeded in bringing more people to vote.
That is a good thing. More votes mean more participation, which translates into a greater number of Americans having a louder voice on the local school board or in a municipal building, in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden didn’t do anyone any favors last week, going to Georgia to stoke division after promising to unite the nation during his inauguration. We understand he is “tired of being quiet,” but he built his career on compromise and consensus-building over decades in the Senate.
He hasn’t been able to do that yet and he’s growing frustrated.
When it comes to voters’ rights, political affiliation shouldn’t matter.
As with everything today, it unfortunately does. Right now, the president can’t get all the members of his own party to support the legislation. And the fact of the matter is that not a single Republican in Washington has stepped up to support the changes.
That’s disappointing but not surprising. It’s not about change or moving forward, it is about winning and maintaining power at all costs.
“Voting is the foundation stone of political action,” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who we pause to remember this week, said.
At a rally on Monday in Washington, King’s son, Martin Luther King III, pleaded with Democrats to push through voting-rights legislation.
“You were successful with infrastructure, which was a great thing,” King said to a crowd of hundreds, “but we need you to use that same energy to ensure that all Americans have the unencumbered right to vote.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.