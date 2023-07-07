I think William Folk is wrong about a lot of things in his “My Turn,” (June 20) but he is definitely wrong about one thing: Not all of Bill Bowman’s readers are upset with him. I, for one, am impressed with the editor’s ability to be even-handed, even with people who are spouting offensive lies to his face. Mr. Bowman didn’t have to print Mr. Folk’s column accusing him in personal terms of being a bad person, but he did, which speaks well of his courage and honesty.
Of course, Mr. Bowman is an actual journalist, with rules and ethics that govern his behavior, which sometimes exposes him to being in personally uncomfortable positions in the pursuit of his professional responsibilities. At the other end of the spectrum we have Fox “News,” the vanity project of an Australian billionaire which has no ethics of any kind, as far as can be told. Recent losers of $787,000,000 over their offensive lies, yet still offensively lying most of the time. Somehow Fox has hoodwinked a bunch of Americans into believing whatever they spew, which is ironic because the spewed-upon tend to act like they are privy to some great truth that the rest of us are missing out on. Very confident about their definitions and worldview, and completely blind to everything that doesn’t fit.
To the journalists who edit the Sunbury Daily Item: Keep up the good work!
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg