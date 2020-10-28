When fracking was developed not many years ago it was pushed as our alternative energy source from imported oil. The county cheered and let fracking run wild. People were signing mineral rights leases to these fracking companies only to find they do not get a penny until a well is drilled and gas taken out.
There are dozens of sites in upper Columbia, Sullivan, Lycoming, Tioga and other northern counties that are not drilled. Why? Because there is an abundance of natural gas. So they are building pipelines with out of state workers to transport to the eastern ports. If we have all this source from coast to coast then why are pipelines being built? Because they are selling it overseas.
The pipeline companies do not care what is flowing in these lines. They only care about jobs. And not Pennsylvania jobs. I have met many in my camping travels in Pennsylvania and surrounding states where they stay. None of them are from here! Where are all these jobs in fracking? I know two who went to a Mansfield area company. Within a year they were told they would have to move to another state or lose their jobs.
I have talked with these workers. They come here, work, and move on. They don’t like it, but it’s a living. Fracking with no regulation has destroyed the earth under us, polluted wells and dumped chemicals in rivers and streams.
William Herrold,
Northumberland