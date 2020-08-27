In response to an Aug. 20 letters message, I will present the true character of our congressman. Fred Keller has passion and genuine concern for his district. He is delivering results and speaking the plain truth in fighting for our needs.
Our family has known Fred personally and he is a tireless worker for our farmers, businesses, workers and families. He stands for what is good in America and has the backbone to make things happen.
Fred is a true leader. He does not follow the status quo in Congress. He listens and then communicates through his weekly e-newsletter.
We are blessed to have this man have our backs.
My recommendation to those that don’t know or understand Fred is to take the time to get to know what he stands for. He stands for us.
James Izzo,
Lewisburg