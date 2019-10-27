The media stunt that Rep. Fred Keller and his House Republican colleagues pulled on Wednesday in storming the secure, closed-door hearings being conducted by three House committees was beneath the dignity of the office that he holds, and may well be illegal.
These Republicans caused a major security breach by bringing cellphones into a sensitive compartmented information facility, where electronics are not allowed and are to be left at the door. Worse yet, many of them tweeted while they were in the secure room and at least one uploaded video, actions that are a threat to national security and actions for which a member of the intelligence community would be fired. And they celebrated their juvenile behavior by ordering pizzas.
Rep. Keller and his colleagues have whined that the process in the impeachment inquiry is not fair, even though they have Republican colleagues who are members of the three committees who were meeting in the secure facility. Those Republican colleagues have the same access to the information as do the Democrats. They have the same time allotted for asking questions. So what exactly is not fair about that process?
Closed-door hearings are the normal way the House hears testimony that may contain classified information, and Republicans routinely held them when they controlled the House. These Republican House members have certainly taken a page from the Trump playbook, which is to create a distraction when you don’t like dealing with the facts. Because the testimony being heard in these hearings is so tremendously damaging to Trump, testimony given by experienced and respected diplomats with service in both Republican and Democratic administrations, Rep. Keller and his friends decided to create a media diversion to make you think the process is unfair. It is not.
We expect you to face the facts, Rep. Keller, whether those are facts detailed in the committee hearings which you certainly have access to even if you are not in the room, or the fact that closed-door hearings have an established precedent. Please don’t embarrass your constituents and yourself by engaging in childish stunts.
Lois Svard,
Lewisburg